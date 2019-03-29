New Ottawa water bills mean you pay even if you don't use

The City of Ottawa has revamped its water bills so everyone contributes toward keeping up pipes and water facilities, even if they don't use a drop.

The new rate structure, that takes effect April 1, sees water users pay a fixed charge worth about 20 per cent of the total bill. In the past, the bill was based entirely on how much water the customer used.

"This new rate structure accounts for our investment and makes sure everybody is paying for that infrastructure, regardless of what their consumption is," explains deputy treasurer Wendy Stephanson.

The changes were approved more than two years ago at the same time council approved the creation of a separate fee to deal with storm water.

Back then, the revenue the city collected from water bills dropped as people used less water. But, the city still had to pay to maintain and upgrade billions of dollars worth of water treatment plants, pipes and other infrastructure.

Online alerts of leaks

In recent weeks, residents have started receiving the new bill in the mail, but Stephanson says most residents should not notice any difference in the amount they pay.

The city has implemented four tiers of pricing to encourage conservation so water becomes slightly more expensive if a lot is used.

Stephanson said the paper bill was designed to be easier to read and said residents can sign up online to see how much water they use on a daily basis, and get alerts if they use more than usual — which might help pinpoint a leak.

The city says residents should note their new account number on the bill and update that information with their financial institution.