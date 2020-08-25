New drive-thru COVID-19 test site coming to Ottawa

Assembly of a new drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centre in the parking lot of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton (RCGT) Park on Coventry Road has begun, the Champlain COVID-19 Response Committee says.

The new centre will be ready to take bookings "in the coming days," the committee said in a written statement through a spokesperson on Tuesday.

"Residents will be able to get tested for COVID-19 without leaving their cars. Residents will need to book an appointment in advance for this site through an online booking system," the statement said.

The online booking system will be available through Ottawa Public Health's website in next few days.

Health officials said people with symptoms would be better off going to one of the city's care clinics, or the Brewer Park Arena assessment centre, since the new site at RCGT Park will only offer testing, and no clinical assessment.

Additional mobile testing options are being explored and "will be implemented shortly," according to the statement.

A previous drive-thru testing set was set up temporarily in March at the Queensway Carleton Hospital but was closed once the Brewer site opened.