Winterlude spices up 2019 lineup with world music fest

Winterlude will add a new musical component this year, with a diverse array of acts bringing hot sounds from around the globe to warm up chilly Ottawa.

Bluesfest organizers have teamed up with the winter celebration to host the inaugural Come See & Hear the World festival.

The two-day music fest takes place Feb. 15 and 16, the last weekend of Winterlude.

"[It's] an opportunity to showcase Canadian and international artists who are performing and creating important music that celebrates their cultural identity," said the festival's executive and artistic director Mark Monahan.

Performers include Inuk throat singer Tanya Tagaq, Gabrielle Shonk, Sudan Archives, William Prince and the Antibalas at four venues in the Glebe and Old Ottawa South: Southminster United Church and Fourth Avenue Baptist Church will host ticketed concerts, while CRAFT Beer Market and Industria Pizzeria + Bar at Lansdowne Park will hold free events.

Tickets range in price from $18 to $35 and go on sale Wednesday.