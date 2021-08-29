Clarence-Rockland chooses its new mayor

The city of Clarence-Rockland, Ont., has chosen its new mayor, almost two months after previous mayor Guy Desjardins died of cancer.

The municipality announced Friday that Ward 2 councillor Mario Zanth had been selected for the role.

Zanth was one of two candidates running to succeed Desjardins, but the other candidate, André J. Lalonde, withdrew before Friday's council meeting.

Zanth will be sworn in on Sept. 8, and will serve out the remainder of the Desjardins' term until municipal elections in 2022.

Desjardins had been mayor of the eastern Ontario municipality just east of Ottawa since 2014. He had been approved for a health-related leave of absence just before he died in July at the age of 71.

Zanth told Radio-Canada he plans to pick up where Desjardins left off and follow the mandate council has already set — one that includes subjects like high-speed internet, the widening of Highway 17/174 and post-pandemic economic recovery.

The municipality said it would soon begin the process of filling Zanth's now-empty council seat.