New eastern Ontario plant to add hundreds of jobs, create battery components

Federal and provincial officials broke ground in Loyalist Township Monday on a multi-billion-dollar plant they say will produce components for electric vehicle batteries and bring hundreds of jobs to the region.

The project from Umicore Rechargeable Battery Materials Inc. carries a total price tag of up to $2.76 billion. Based on its full scope, the Canadian government is investing up to $551.3 million, while the province will pay up to $424.6 million, according to a news release from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada.

The Umicore CEO said he's "delighted" with the financial backing from different levels of government.

"Their readiness to co-fund our investment coupled with the announcement of our first customer contract for the Loyalist plant mean we can forge ahead with the construction," read a quote from Mathias Miedreich in the release.

"We are committed to being a reliable transformation partner for the automotive and battery industry and a trustworthy neighbour for communities in Ontario."

The project is expected to roll out in multiple stages, the first of which the government said will result in 600 new jobs. Another 700 co-op positions will be created throughout the project, the government stated.

Officials described the plant as the "first of its kind in North America," adding it will produce cathode active materials (a component of the batteries used in electric vehicles) and precursor cathode active materials on an industrial scale.

The full project could make enough battery materials to support the production of more than 800,000 EVs per year, the government said, adding the process will use Canadian materials including nickel, lithium and cobalt.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was joined by Vic Fedeli, Ontario's minister of economic development, job creation and trade at the Monday announcement.

Umicore CEO Mathias Miedreich speaks in Bath, Ont., as part of a funding announcement for electric vehicles batteries. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Latest investment in electric vehicle industry

Ford described the project as further evidence of the province putting the "auto sector back on the map," while creating jobs and ensuring "cars of the future" will be made in Ontario.

François-Philippe Champagne, the federal minister of innovation, science, and industry, also said in the news release the project is "strengthening Canada's position as the green supplier of choice."

The announcement is the latest in a series of large investments from provinces and the federal government to support Canada's burgeoning electric vehicle industry.

Such projects have faced questions, given the amount of public money involved, but experts say public financing is crucial to compete against cut-throat international competition.

Greig Mordue, the chair of advanced manufacturing policy at McMaster University's school of engineering, and a former Toyota executive, previously told CBC the auto industry has a long history of being propped up by the government.

"Our industrial policy now consists of one tool and that is a chequebook, and that's where we are today," he said.