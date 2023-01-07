Some personal touches added to New Edinburgh land can stay — but others must go

Some personal "embellishments" on public land that became a point of contention between neighbours in New Edinburgh have been allowed to stay, but others will have to go.

Chris Straka, along with several of his neighbours, had been behind many of what he calls "embellishments to the public space" on a little strip of land bordered by Dufferin Road, Stanley Avenue and River Lane.

They included a Little Free Library on a utility pole, two Muskoka chairs, a wooden horse and unicorn and some holiday lights.

Yet some neighbours saw the decor differently — not as amenities, but an extension of someone's personal property.

After someone complained to the city, Ottawa bylaw officers began investigating in December and gave Straka, who owns a home across from the land, 48 hours to take down the decor or face a $615 fine.

However, they backtracked after realizing the land was actually owned by the National Capital Commission (NCC).

Since then, Straka said he's been working with the NCC to come up with solutions for those amenities.

This Little Free Library that was installed on a utility pole in New Edinburgh will be able to stay where it is for the moment, according to emails between Straka and the NCC. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

Library OK, lights could damage trees

CBC has seen emails between Straka and the NCC in which the commission said it had no concerns about the mini-library and could work with the community to move it to a more accessible area along a pathway.

The holiday lights will have to be taken down, however, due to "potential damage to the trees," the NCC said. It did suggest a land access permit could be issued for the rest of the winter or other seasons.

The lights had been powered by extension cords connected to Straka's home.

The red Muskoka chairs are also set to be replaced, likely by nearly identical chairs that can be tethered to the ground.

Straka fed extension cords under River Lane from his home to an outlet attached to the utility pole to power the lights on three conifer trees in the park. He's been told the lights will have to come down and he will have to get a permit before putting them up again. (Kimberley Molia/CBC)

Then there's the wooden horse and unicorn.

After years of sitting on the strip of land, they've "eaten their fill," Straka joked. As part of the agreement with the NCC, they'll now be in search of "alternative pastures," he said, which could include time in New Edinburgh and Stanley parks.

But for the moment, they'll "be spending a little bit more time in their stable at my own home," he said.

In a statement to CBC, the NCC said it has "engaged with the community and are looking for opportunities to collaborate in the future."