Ottawa marks 1st COVID-19-related death of August

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting the city's first COVID-19-related death this month, bringing the total number of fatalities since the pandemic began to 265.

It marks the first death in the city since July 28.

OPH officials are holding a teleconference Tuesday at 3 p.m. with the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are eight new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, for a total of 108 active cases. Twenty-one more cases have been marked as resolved, for a total now standing at 2,355.

OPH is also reporting two new outbreaks at long-term care homes in the city after one staff member tested positive at Residence Saint-Louis, and another at Billingwood Manor. There are now five institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.

Twelve people remain hospitalized with COVID-19, with one patient currently in intensive care.

Province processed 23K tests Monday

Ontario is reporting 125 new cases of the illness, a slight uptick from recent days.

Ontario's health minister said that's mostly attributed to localized increases, with 17 new cases in Peel, 27 in Toronto and 28 in Windsor-Essex.

Christine Elliott added 27 of the province's 34 public health units reported five or fewer cases on Monday. Sixteen reported no new cases.

Provincewide, 23,000 tests for COVID-19 were processed Monday.