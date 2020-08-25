16 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa Tuesday: OPH

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, while the number of hospitalizations in the city remains at nine.

The number of active cases in the city stands at 166, for a total case count of 2,855 in Ottawa since the pandemic began.

There are no new deaths to report, with that figure remaining at 266.

Six more people have recovered from the virus for a total of 2,423 recoveries.

Ontario cases remain in triple digits

Provincewide, there are 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Thirty of Ontario's 34 public health regions reported five or fewer newly confirmed cases in today's update. Eighteen of those 30 reported no new cases at all.

There are currently 1,059 active cases in the province in Ontario, the majority concentrated in Peel, Toronto and Ottawa.