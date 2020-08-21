Ottawa has recorded the highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases since July 21.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 36 new cases Friday, bringing the total number of active cases in the city to 147.

OPH also reported one additional death for a total of 266 since the pandemic began.

At the same time, health officials said there are only six patients in hospital, and none currently in intensive care.

An outbreak at Billingswood Manor long-term care home now involves seven cases, including four residents and three staff.

Provincewide, 131 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded Friday. That tally includes cases from 11 public health units that weren't reported Thursday due to a data "glitch."