Peter Sloly named Ottawa's new police chief

Peter Sloly will be Ottawa's new police chief, CBC News has learned.

Sloly, a former deputy chief of police in Toronto, served there for 27 years before resigning in 2018. Born in Jamaica, he will become the first black person to lead the Ottawa Police Service.

In Toronto, Sloly gained a reputation for his commitment to the black community and black issues, according to the former head of that city's police services board. Since resigning last year, he's worked as a national security consultant for Deloitte.

He arrives at a tumultuous time for the Ottawa Police Service, which is struggling with low morale, budget constraints and a strained relationship with both the police union and the city's racialized communities.

Resigned after controversial speech

Sloly resigned suddenly from the Toronto Police Service in November 2018, weeks after making a speech that sparked formal complaints from that city's police union.

In it, Sloly described a lack of public trust in the police, and criticized the force's ballooning billion-dollar budget. The comments came one year after he was passed over for the Toronto force's top job.

In an interview with CBC's Metro Morning at the time, Sloly said he left to take up other opportunities.

"I'm still in love with policing," he said at the time. "Mostly, I'm really in love — passionately in love — with public service."

Before becoming a police officer, Sloly played soccer for Canada's U-20 team.