City of Ottawa hires its security manager as new paramedic chief

Ottawa has hired a new chief for its paramedic service.

Pierre Poirier, who was most recently the city's manager of security and emergency management, immediately takes over as the permanent chief of the Ottawa Paramedic Service, according to a city memo Tuesday to mayor and council. The role has been temporarily filled by the service's deputy chief Peter Kelly

Myles Cassidy was hired as the city's paramedic chief in 2017. The memo doesn't state why Cassidy is no longer the chief. According to Cassidy's LinkedIn page Tuesday, he still lists himself as its chief. CBC has asked the City of Ottawa for more details.

The memo signed by the city's general manager Anthony Di Monte says that Poirier is trained as a paramedic, and holds a master's degree in business administration from the University of Alberta. He's also the executive director of the Paramedic Association of Canada, and was a former deputy chief of the city's paramedic service.

"Together these attributes distinguished Pierre from other applicants from across Canada, which were identified through a competitive selection process led by an external recruitment firm," reads the memo.

Amanda Mullins, currently a program manager, will temporarily take over Poirier's security manager job, states the memo.

Mullins has experience working with the city's emergency operations centre control group, which according to Di Monte, will help with a "seamless transition in command with respect to the co-ordination of the city's ongoing response efforts to COVID-19."