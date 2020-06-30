Rideau Transit names CEO to replace Peter Lauch

Rideau Transit Group — the consortium that built Ottawa's Confederation light rail train line — has appointed an executive to take over as CEO next month, the company said in a news release Tuesday.

Nicolas Truchon takes over the new role from Peter Lauch on July 10. Truchon has more than 20 years of experience leading and operating public-private partnerships (P3s) like the one which built and now maintain's Ottawa's light-rail system, the company said.

That includes working for ACS Infrastructure as chief financial officer for the Samuel-de-Champlain Bridge P3 in Montreal. The $4.47-billion, 3.4-kilometre span over the St. Lawrence River was completed last year.

The consortium also announced the appointment of Mario Guerra as the new CEO in charge of Rideau Transit Maintenance, the company that maintains the new Confederation Line.

Guerra will report to Truchon, according to the news release. When he stepped down, Lauch held both titles.

"Having been involved in the project since 2016, Mr. Guerra also brings 40 years of rail transit experience gained at the Toronto Transit Commission and New York City Transit," the release from Rideau Transit says.

"Mr. Guerra will be responsible for all operational, maintenance and performance related issues on the LRT project."

Rideau Transit Group is a partnership between ACS Infrastructure, SNC-Lavalin and Ellis Don. As it stands, the City of Ottawa says the consortium is in default for not meeting its contract obligations.