18 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday: OPH

Public health officials are reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, bringing the total number of active infections in the city to 120.

Six more cases have been marked as resolved, bring that total to 2,361 since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday, Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded the city's first COVID-19 death for the month of August. No new deaths were reported on Wednesday, leaving that total at 265.

An outbreak as Villa Marconi long-term care centre is over, said OPH. There are now four ongoing institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.

Eleven people are hospitalized in Ottawa, including one patient in intensive care.

There are 102 new cases of COVID-19 across the province, with the vast majority of public health units reporting single digits.

Thirty of the 34 health units in Ontario are reporting five or fewer cases, and 17 are reporting no new infections, according to the province's health minister, Christine Elliott.