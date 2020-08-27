22 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ottawa Thursday

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases in the city to 190.

The number of hospitalizations now sits at 13, with one patient in intensive care.

OPH has declared an outbreak at the Carling Family Shelter over, leaving six remaining institutional outbreaks in the city.

There have been 2,893 cases of the illness in Ottawa since the pandemic began, and 266 deaths.

There were 118 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario on Thursday after the province processed 28,600 tests.

Eighteen of Ontario's 34 public health units are reporting no new cases Thursday.