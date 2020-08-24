24 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ottawa Monday: OPH

Public health officials reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, bringing the total number of active cases in the city to 156.

An additional eight cases were marked resolved for a total of 2,417 people who have recovered from the illness in Ottawa. There have been 266 deaths linked to COVID-19 in the city.

There are currently six institutional outbreaks in Ottawa, Ottawa Public Health (OPH) said.

Nine people are currently in hospital in Ottawa, none in intensive care.

4th straight day above 100 cases in Ontario

Provincewide, health officials recorded 105 new cases Monday, marking the fourth straight day in triple digits.

Nineteen of Ontario's 34 public health units didn't record a single new case of the illness.

Ottawa, Peel, and Toronto accounted for the majority of Monday's total with 24, 21, and 30 cases, respectively.

Most of the people who tested positive in Ontario are in 20-39 age group.