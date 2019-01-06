Broadway fitness class marries cardio, music and theatre

After auditioning for a local show, Laura Allardyce decided it's about time Ottawa gets a new kind of cardiovascular workout, one that incorporates iconic show tunes and theatre.

"The dance audition was so fun and cardio-intensive, I said, 'Why can't I do this every week to get my cardio in,'" the organizer of Broadway Workout told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

"It didn't exist in the city, so I said, why not [create it]?"

Laura Allardyce channelled her love for Broadway into a new workout program in Ottawa, which held its first class on Dec. 13. (CBC)

The program's first trial session was held Dec. 13, and the classes will start again with an official launch during the last week of January.

"We got perfect feedback," Allardyce said. "You saw … people laughing and smiling, and sometimes tripping over each other because we are all beginners and we are all just there to check it out and have fun.

"We pretend that we are professional Broadway stars getting ready for a show and it's all about learning the choreography to a song and then performing it."

A workout for the brain

The workout is led by choreographer Dani Bone-Corbishley, who applied for the job after she saw a posting on Facebook seeking someone who loves Broadway and fitness.

Bone-Corbishley said the workout isn't only good for the body, but the mind as well.

"When you are adding that component of singing, you are firing your brain a lot further," she said.

"[When] you are [also] learning a choreography, your brain is actually learning as well."