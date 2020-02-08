Ontario's new blue licence plates hitting the road

Ontario's very new, very blue licence plates are hitting the roads, and people are noticing.

SPOTTED: The new <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ontario?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ontario</a> license plates have begun to roll out. New design, new slogan but all the current rules still apply. To learn more about what those rules are, check out the online version of the HTA —> <a href="https://t.co/r3otpAWzuj">https://t.co/r3otpAWzuj</a> <a href="https://t.co/Kl0jNiqnaJ">pic.twitter.com/Kl0jNiqnaJ</a> —@AkhilMooken

As of Feb. 1, all new plates issued for passenger vehicles will be two-tone blue with white numbers and letters instead of the opposite.

It was a pleasure to visit the <a href="https://twitter.com/canauto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanAuto</a> museum yesterday and present them with Ontario's brand NEW licence plate. Thanks to Denis, Greg and Alexander for the wonderful tour. Ontario's new licence plates are now available at a <a href="https://twitter.com/ServiceOntario?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ServiceOntario</a> near you. <a href="https://t.co/RofdxRiYxn">pic.twitter.com/RofdxRiYxn</a> —@LisaThompsonMPP

There's another key change: The motto "A Place to Grow" replaces "Yours to Discover."

The line comes from the song A Place to Stand, the province's unofficial anthem since Expo 67.

People are starting to notice the new tags, and have been offering their reviews.

The good

The new ontario plates are straight 🔥🔥🔥 —@jazzNcashe

First time spotting the new Ontario licence plate in the wild this morning. It's actually not terrible. —@RichSavarie

Not even gonna lie the new Ontario license plates look pretty clean —@lawschoolorbust

The bad

Just saw one of the new Ontario licence plates in the wild. They really do look shoddy and cheap. —@amyboughner

Saw my first blue swish Ontario license plate in the wild on my commute in this morning and my first impression is: it's almost impossible to read the damn thing —@AlexanderCaida

most aesthetically desirable license plates, ranked:<br><br>1: European Union (especially Swiss)<br>2: Japan<br>3: California<br>.<br>.<br>6,942,069: Ontario (2020 remodel) —@stillusboy

The … interesting

Ontario's new license plate design (displaying such proud Conservative colours) looks like a Q-tips box. I also noticed the letters/ numbers are no longer raised. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/jXZlKqtZxT">pic.twitter.com/jXZlKqtZxT</a> —@tylerwhat16

The political

Instead of wasting the public's time and money on license plates (????), start paying attention to the students in Ontario that need their teachers and deserve smaller class sizes. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/classsizematters?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#classsizematters</a> —@laurajcoakley

Whoever promises to get rid of these ugly license plates is who I will vote for in the next election. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ontario?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ontario</a> —@zohrasool

The 'friendly' Manitoba take