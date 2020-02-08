Skip to Main Content
Ontario's new blue licence plates hitting the road
Ottawa

Ontario's new blue licence plates hitting the road

With a new colour scheme and a new motto, the revamped tags are attracting attention.

Fresh colour scheme, motto getting mixed reviews

CBC News ·

Ontario's very new, very blue licence plates are hitting the roads, and people are noticing.

 

As of Feb. 1, all new plates issued for passenger vehicles will be two-tone blue with white numbers and letters instead of the opposite.

 

There's another key change: The motto "A Place to Grow" replaces "Yours to Discover."

The line comes from the song A Place to Stand, the province's unofficial anthem since Expo 67. 

People are starting to notice the new tags, and have been offering their reviews.

The good

The bad

 

The … interesting

 

The political

 

The 'friendly' Manitoba take

