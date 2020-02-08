Ontario's new blue licence plates hitting the road
Fresh colour scheme, motto getting mixed reviews
Ontario's very new, very blue licence plates are hitting the roads, and people are noticing.
SPOTTED: The new <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ontario?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ontario</a> license plates have begun to roll out. New design, new slogan but all the current rules still apply. To learn more about what those rules are, check out the online version of the HTA —> <a href="https://t.co/r3otpAWzuj">https://t.co/r3otpAWzuj</a> <a href="https://t.co/Kl0jNiqnaJ">pic.twitter.com/Kl0jNiqnaJ</a>—@AkhilMooken
As of Feb. 1, all new plates issued for passenger vehicles will be two-tone blue with white numbers and letters instead of the opposite.
It was a pleasure to visit the <a href="https://twitter.com/canauto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanAuto</a> museum yesterday and present them with Ontario's brand NEW licence plate. Thanks to Denis, Greg and Alexander for the wonderful tour. Ontario's new licence plates are now available at a <a href="https://twitter.com/ServiceOntario?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ServiceOntario</a> near you. <a href="https://t.co/RofdxRiYxn">pic.twitter.com/RofdxRiYxn</a>—@LisaThompsonMPP
There's another key change: The motto "A Place to Grow" replaces "Yours to Discover."
The line comes from the song A Place to Stand, the province's unofficial anthem since Expo 67.
- Doug Ford defends plan to change Ontario licence plate slogan
- Ontario's new licence plate slogan will be 'A Place To Grow'
People are starting to notice the new tags, and have been offering their reviews.
The good
The new ontario plates are straight 🔥🔥🔥—@jazzNcashe
First time spotting the new Ontario licence plate in the wild this morning. It's actually not terrible.—@RichSavarie
Not even gonna lie the new Ontario license plates look pretty clean—@lawschoolorbust
The bad
Just saw one of the new Ontario licence plates in the wild. They really do look shoddy and cheap.—@amyboughner
Saw my first blue swish Ontario license plate in the wild on my commute in this morning and my first impression is: it's almost impossible to read the damn thing—@AlexanderCaida
most aesthetically desirable license plates, ranked:<br><br>1: European Union (especially Swiss)<br>2: Japan<br>3: California<br>.<br>.<br>6,942,069: Ontario (2020 remodel)—@stillusboy
The … interesting
Ontario's new license plate design (displaying such proud Conservative colours) looks like a Q-tips box. I also noticed the letters/ numbers are no longer raised. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/jXZlKqtZxT">pic.twitter.com/jXZlKqtZxT</a>—@tylerwhat16
The political
Instead of wasting the public's time and money on license plates (????), start paying attention to the students in Ontario that need their teachers and deserve smaller class sizes. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/classsizematters?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#classsizematters</a>—@laurajcoakley
Whoever promises to get rid of these ugly license plates is who I will vote for in the next election. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ontario?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ontario</a>—@zohrasool
The 'friendly' Manitoba take
<a href="https://twitter.com/BrianPallister?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BrianPallister</a> Time to update Manitoba's license plates like Ontario. Please get rid of friendly Manitoba and put something more forward thinking and progressive on the plate. Oh wait is that going to be too radical for here?—@Lisahondaeleme1
