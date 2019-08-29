Confusion reigns as Laurier Avenue safety measures unveiled

Safety improvements to a block of Laurier Avenue W. where a cyclist was killed earlier this year caused confusion and a few near-collisions during Thursday's morning commute.

Two officers from the Ottawa Police Service's traffic division were on hand at the Queen Elizabeth Driveway off-ramp, not to issue tickets, but to help educate cyclists and motorists about the changes.

This new traffic pattern in front of City Hall is terrible. I’ve seen way more close calls with bikers being hit by cars than what it was originally... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> —@cryslam



The road was modified to The road was modified to improve safety for westbound cyclists on the busy downtown corridor, where the painted bike lane is sandwiched between traffic lanes.

Westbound motorists coming off the Laurier Avenue Bridge and turning right onto Elgin Street must cross the bike lane, as must some drivers merging onto Laurier from the Queen Elizabeth Driveway ramp.

On Thursday morning, a new stop sign replaced a yield sign at the top of the ramp, and flexi-posts designed to minimize the risk of contact between cars and bikes were in place.

They didn't always work: In one case, a taxi merging onto Laurier from the Queen Elizabeth ramp nearly collided with a westbound cyclist coming off the bridge. The taxi had stopped at the new stop sign a few metres behind the spot where traffic crosses the Laurier bike lane, but the driver didn't appear to look to his left before proceeding.





Ottawa police officers were on hand to guide both motorists and cyclists through the changes. (Idil Mussa/CBC) In several other instances, cyclists merging onto Laurier, apparently unaware of the new bike lane on the Queen Elizabeth ramp, sailed past the line of waiting cars and entered the Laurier bike lane without yielding to pedestrians.

Some of the other changes implemented Thursday include:

A new curb to prevent vehicles exting Queen Elizabeth from directly entering the right turn lane on Laurier.

A new bike signal at the crosswalk between Confederation Park and City Hall.

Green thermoplastic pavement markings to identify "conflict areas."

According to numbers in the city's open data catalogue analyzed by CBC, the area of Laurier Avenue W. and Elgin Street saw 12 reported collisions involving cyclists between 2013 and the end of 2017. Over those five years, there were 1,452 collisions involving cyclists across Ottawa.