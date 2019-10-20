2 males shot at Airbnb, possibly during after-party: Ottawa police

A shooting on Benson Street in Nepean sent an 19-year-old man and another male of an unknown age to hospital Sunday morning.

Ottawa police say they were called to the two-storey, brick home at 6 a.m.

Investigators believe the home was being rented on Airbnb and that the two males may have been shot at an after-party, said Sgt. Josh Pulfer, who is with the guns and gang unit.

The 19-year-old, who is from Ottawa, arrived at hospital in critical condition. The other victim was shot in the leg and is in stable condition. Both are expected to survive their injuries, Pulfer said.

Police do not yet know how the victims knew each other.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Ottawa police guns and gangs unit.