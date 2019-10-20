2 people shot on residential street in Nepean

A shooting on Benson Street in Nepean sent two people to hospital Sunday morning with gunshot wounds.

Ottawa police say they were called to a house on Benson Street near Seymour Avenue at 6 a.m.

It's still unclear whether the two people shot live in the home or how they might know each other, police told CBC.

Police do not yet have information about how serious the victims' injuries are.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police guns and gangs unit.