2 people shot on residential street in Nepean
Police responded to call at a house on Benson Street at 6 a.m.
A shooting on Benson Street in Nepean sent two people to hospital Sunday morning with gunshot wounds.
Ottawa police say they were called to a house on Benson Street near Seymour Avenue at 6 a.m.
It's still unclear whether the two people shot live in the home or how they might know each other, police told CBC.
Police do not yet have information about how serious the victims' injuries are.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police guns and gangs unit.
Investigation continues on Benson St. Officers responded at about 6 am after reports of gunshots. Two people in hospital with gunshot wounds. Updates to follow.<br>Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 or <a href="https://twitter.com/CrimeStoppersOT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CrimeStoppersOT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/eAf32Nt1dv">https://t.co/eAf32Nt1dv</a>—@OttawaPolice