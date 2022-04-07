Champlain sculpture won't keep 'dominant' spot over the Ottawa River

When Nepean Point reopens, under a new name, the sculpture of explorer Samuel de Champlain will no longer be located at the highest spot overlooking the Ottawa River.

Instead of returning the sculpture to its previous home — a "visually and symbolically dominant" spot, according to the National Capital Commission (NCC), where it had been installed in 1915 — the NCC board voted Thursday to move it to a location along a walking path without its large plinth.

Garry Meus, a senior landscape architect with the NCC, said the decision was made "as a result of the various comments and concerns raised during the various workshops and site visits with Algonquin community members and federal stakeholders."

The NCC realized re-instating Champlain in the same place sent a "strong message, and one that is not inclusive and representational of all Canadians," staff wrote in their report.

"This amendment allows the emphasis to shift back to the landscape, the river and the breathtaking views," Meus told the board at its meeting.

Warrior sculpture to face Ottawa River

A second sculpture, a kneeling figure called "Anishinabe Scout" or "Zibi Annini," used to be located at the base of the Champlain monument, but was moved to nearby Major's Hill Park more than a decade ago.

There had been controversy for many years about the spot of that figure, which was recently also removed for construction of a pedestrian bridge to link Nepean Point and Major's Hill Park.

The NCC board has agreed it should brought be put back in the park behind the National Gallery of Canada, and given a location looking out over — or scouting — the river to the north.

During meetings, former Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation chief Kirby Whiteduck and current councillor Merv Sarazin told the NCC the figure should be a warrior, facing the river to look for potential threats.

The 1918 sculpture of a First Nations scout will be installed facing the Ottawa River in a position where it would look for threats. (NCC)

The NCC held an international competition for the redesign of Nepean Point in 2017, and chose a concept by Janet Rosenberg & Studio. The decision Thursday is a "significant amendment" to it.

That design kept the Champlain statue in its same, former location, but the NCC would now create an outlook with more seating and a grove of pine trees.

Construction is expected to be finished next year. The NCC is also in the process of finding a new name for the park, which it intends to decide on by this summer in consultation with First Nations community members.