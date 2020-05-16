Nepean man killed while offering assistance after highway crash

A man is dead after helping another driver who veered off Highway 15 and crashed into a hydro pole late Friday afternoon, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Surendran Thambirajah, 52, was travelling north in the township of Rideau Lakes, north of Portland, Ont., when he stopped to help the driver of the crashed vehicle.

According to a media release from the OPP, a third vehicle then drove over a downed support wire from the hydro pole, which struck Thambirajah as he was offering assistance.

OPP couldn't provide additional details about how that happened. Thambirajah was declared dead at the scene.

The OPP's Leeds County detachment first received a call about the fatal collision around 5:30 p.m. All three vehicles "sustained significant damage," and police are investigating.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the hydro pole received minor injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

A portion of Highway 15, near County Road 5 and Otter Lake, remained closed until approximately 1 a.m. Saturday.