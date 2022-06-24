Nepean HS parent distressed by 'culture of silence' after son beaten in bathroom

The mother of a Nepean High School student who was beaten in a school washroom says the incident opened her eyes to a "culture of silence" around violence at the school.

Sarah Murray says despite the incident this month being caught on video and shared among students, there has been virtual silence from school leadership.

"Nobody's speaking about this violent assault. I'm in shock," she said. CBC News has seen a copy of the video, which had also been shared with school administration.

"He'd been punched and kneed in the face and the head. There's people walking by totally indifferent."

Murray's son told her the video was taken after he stood up to an older boy who was bullying a student who has a disability.

The older boy challenged her son to a fight and, after he refused, he was forced into the washroom by a group, Murray said.

'What else are they not talking about?'

Murray said her son was concerned about reprisals, which kept him from coming to her until the day after the incident when school administration had learned about it.

"Other parents deserve to know this happened, so they can advocate for a better school environment," she said.

"If they're not reporting a violent assault in the bathroom, what else are they not talking about?"

She said school administration only learned of the assault while interviewing the older boy about something else.

Murray said, in talking to her son about the incident, she's learned many younger boys don't feel safe using the school washrooms because they're concerned about violence, illegal behaviour and being recorded there.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) confirmed a student was injured in an assault that occurred in a Nepean High School bathroom, but has declined to comment on most details of how the incident unfolded and was handled citing privacy.

The public board acknowledged there was a delay in initially contacting Murray's family and said that staff have since apologized.

The OCDSB said offending students are generally placed on suspension while the principal's investigation is underway and that, depending on whether medical attention is required, police are also notified.

When should police be involved?

Ottawa police said they've charged one youth with assault causing bodily harm and that no formal reports were filed until two days after the incident — that is a day after both school administration and Murray learned about it.

Murray said she doesn't understand why the school waited to talk to police.

She spoke to police the day she found out about it and filed a formal complaint the next day, after her son was assessed at CHEO for his concussion.

The board said police may be contacted immediately in response to an active life-threatening situation or crime-in-progress, but when an incident is reported after the fact an administrator could choose to refer the matter to police once sufficient information has been collected.

"These decisions may be made by the administrator or in consultation with their superintendent of instruction or other senior staff," the board statement said.

Murray said her family's experience with police has been helpful and empathetic and it has her wondering if school resource officers should be reinstated so school staff don't have their time taken up with these investigations.

"Administrators are educators, they're not police and they don't have the authority to charge," she said.

Murray, who is a teacher in another board, said police can also build a better relationship with staff and students.

"The police are able to make relationships with kids who are in trouble in order for them to change their behaviour before it's too late."

The OCDSB did not address CBC's question about a school resource officer at Nepean High School in its statement.

Address school culture, prof says

Tracy Vaillancourt, Canada Research Chair in school-based mental health and violence prevention, said research suggests washrooms and other areas with less supervision are often considered dangerous in high schools.

She said adolescents tend to be more reluctant than younger children when it comes to asking for adult help with bullying — even though it's effective in stopping that behaviour.

However, she said several parts of the situation at Nepean High School stood out — that a student was attacked after standing up for someone and that other students didn't come forward.

"There were witnesses to the attack, they recorded it. The person who was holding the phone should've actually left and got help instead of recording it," Vaillancourt said.

"The whole school is complicit when these things happen. When negative behaviour like this, violent behaviour like this, takes place and nobody steps in then there's something wrong with the culture at that school."

Given the timing of the incident, she said the school administration needs to take this summer to look at what the issues are at the school, what areas are unsafe and find a way to connect with students so they come forward about what's wrong.

Vaillancourt said research has shown Ontario's school resource officer program had a limited record of success in its 20 years.

Supervision by teachers and other adults outside of class time and in hard-to-supervise places like washrooms is an important part of prevention, Vaillancourt said.

Her study on the prevalence of bullying in Ontario schools during the 2020-21 school year, found the increase in adult supervision and smaller cohorts that accompanied COVID-19 health measures contributed to a 50 per cent decrease compared to pre-pandemic statistics.

In its statement, the OCDSB said the safety of students and staff remains its highest priority.

It will be releasing the district-wide results of its school climate survey "soon."

The board said it will the use the data to work with students, parents and guardians to identify ways to improve safety, including addressing and preventing bullying, as well as monitoring to track progress.