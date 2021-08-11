Incumbent faces Ottawa lobbyist for heart of Nepean





Chandra Arya will once again try to hold onto the suburbs of Nepean — a riding he's had since the Liberals swept to a majority government in 2015.

Arya, formerly of Invest Ottawa, secured about 45 per cent of the vote in 2019, winning by 8,613 ballots.

Sean Devine, who works in theatre and worked to help recovery from the 2018 tornadoes, is stepping forward for the NDP as he did in 2015.

The Green Party is running Gordon Kubanek, a high school science teacher, engineer, and hobby farmer.

The People's Party of Canada will run Jay Nera, a former university football player and national bobsled team member turned fitness entrepreneur.

The Conservative candidate Matt Triemstra , lobbyist and general manager at a public relations firm, who has a history of working on Parliament Hill.

Nepean in 2019