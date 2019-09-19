Liberal MP Chandra Arya nabs Nepean, CBC projects

Liberal Chandra Arya will again represent the suburban Ottawa riding of Nepean in Parliament, CBC News projects.

Arya, formerly with Invest Ottawa, earned more than 52 per cent of the vote four years ago.

He ran for re-election against IT entrepreneur Zaff Ansari of the NDP; Green Party president Jean-Luc Cooke, who also heads a Bells Corners community association; Azim Hooda of the People's Party; Conservative Brian St. Louis, who worked in public affairs for a mineral development company that makes cleaner batteries; and University of Ottawa politics and economics student Dustan Wang of the Communist Party of Canada.

Nepean in 2015