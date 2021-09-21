Chandra Arya re-elected in Nepean
Liberal candidate was seeking 3rd term in urban riding
Chandra Arya has been re-elected in Nepean.
Arya ran seeking his third term in the riding and CBC projects he will keep his seat.
One group of residents in the riding had posted signs against the Liberal candidate that read, "Nepean deserves better, not Arya," with members of the Ottawa Punjabi Association accusing him of inaction and incompetency.
Conservative candidate Matt Triemstra, a lobbyist and general manager at a public relations firm, tried to topple Arya and turn the urban riding blue.
The NDP ran Sean Devine, who works in theatre and helped with recovery efforts after the 2018 tornadoes. He also ran in the riding in 2015. The Greens ran Gordon Kubanek, an engineer, high school teacher and hobby farmer.
The People's Party of Canada ran Jay Nera, an athlete and fitness entrepreneur.
The riding has a population of 119,110 as of 2016 and covers 179 square kilometres.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?