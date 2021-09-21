Chandra Arya re-elected in Nepean

Chandra Arya has been re-elected in Nepean.

Arya ran seeking his third term in the riding and CBC projects he will keep his seat.

One group of residents in the riding had posted signs against the Liberal candidate that read, "Nepean deserves better, not Arya," with members of the Ottawa Punjabi Association accusing him of inaction and incompetency.

Conservative candidate Matt Triemstra, a lobbyist and general manager at a public relations firm, tried to topple Arya and turn the urban riding blue.

The NDP ran Sean Devine, who works in theatre and helped with recovery efforts after the 2018 tornadoes. He also ran in the riding in 2015. The Greens ran Gordon Kubanek, an engineer, high school teacher and hobby farmer.

The People's Party of Canada ran Jay Nera, an athlete and fitness entrepreneur.

The riding has a population of 119,110 as of 2016 and covers 179 square kilometres.