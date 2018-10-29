Ex-OHL billet's indecent assault convictions overturned

A Kingston, Ont., gym teacher convicted of indecent assault against two minors has been granted a new trial after a panel of judges found a legal error in the final instructions to the jury that found him guilty.

Neil Joynt, also a longtime Ontario Hockey League billet, was arrested in 2013 based on complaints spanning three decades and dating back as far as 1962.

He was found guilty of two historic charges of indecent assault in October 2016, and sentenced to eight months in jail in April 2017.

His lawyers appealed and a panel of judges ruled last week to overturn the conviction.

The panel found the Crown asked the jury to review statements from the complainants that should have been ruled inadmissible, an error the trial judge neither caught nor corrected.

No date for a new trial has been set.