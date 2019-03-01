'The perfect storm': Trial of 2 feuding neighbours ends in Kingston

The judge presiding over a bitter dispute between former neighbours in Kingston, Ont., called the case "the perfect storm" before the trial ended Thursday.

Justice Graeme Mew called it a case of two people with distinct personalities and conditions colliding.

Susan Eks pleaded guilty to attempted arson endangering life in 2012 after she tried to burn down the house of her former neighbour, Kerri Tadeu, while the Tadeu family slept inside.

Once she had completed her sentence, Eks returned to the street where her victim still lives with her family.

Susan Eks leaves court Thursday with her husband by her side. (Raphael Tremblay/CBC)

Eks told court she was only there to pick up a friend, but Tadeu claimed she was there to intimidate her.

The 2016 event triggered Tadeu to launch a peace bond application to keep her former neighbour away from her, which is why Eks is now suing for malicious prosecution.

Expert witness testifies

On Thursday, the trial heard from Dr. Judith Pilowsky, who testified as an expert witness.

The clinical psychologist discussed the state of Tadeu's mental health following Eks's reappearance on the street.

Pilowsky said that after a lifetime of traumatic events, Eks's return to the street was "the straw that broke the camel's back" for Tadeu.

Tadeu was kidnapped and sexually assaulted when she was 11 years old.

But in his closing argument, Eks's lawyer, David Adams, added Tadeu's mental health had "greatly deteriorated" before her former neighbour showed up near her house again. His client couldn't possibly have known about the other issues going on in Tadeu's life at the time, he argued.

Carlin McGoogan, who represents Tadeu, said in his closing argument that Eks is continuing to cause harm by simply bringing this lawsuit all the way to trial.

McGoogan is seeking an injunction to keep Eks away from Tadeu.

Mew has reserved judgment until a later date.