2019 floods: Where to get help and how you can help

Here's what you need to know to get through the weekend.

In some places, Ottawa River water levels have already risen above peak levels seen during the devastating floods of May 2017.

Communities on the Ontario side of the river affected so far include Fitzroy Harbour, Constance Bay, Britannia, as well as Cumberland and Clarence-Rockland.

On the Quebec side of the river, areas in Gatineau including Pointe-Gatineau, Aylmer, Lac Beauchamp and Masson-Angers are also dealing with flooding.

Canadian Forces troops are in Ottawa and Gatineau to assist in the fight against flooding.

About 400 troops are being deployed in key areas of Ottawa, including Constance Bay, as a state of emergency continues. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

Emergency assistance: Ottawa

The city has opened three emergency community support centres to help those affected by flooding, at the following locations:

West Carleton-March Community Support Centre at the Constance and Buckham's Bay Community Centre, 262 Len Purcell Dr., open 24 hours a day.

Bay Community Support Centre at Pinecrest Recreation Complex-Barbara Ann Scott Arena, 2250 Torquay Ave., open all weekend from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cumberland Community Support Centre at the Cumberland Heritage Village Museum, 2940 Old Montreal Rd., open all weekend from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Representatives from the City of Ottawa, Ottawa Public Health, the Canadian Red Cross and Salvation Army will be on hand to assist residents.

The city also created a special Spring Flood 2019 Facebook page where people can ask for help and volunteer to help.

Emergency assistance: Gatineau

The City of Gatineau has opened two flood assistance centres where residents can register for help.

Centre communautaire Jean-René-Monette, 89 rue Jean-René-Monette.

Masson-Angers service centre, 57 chem. Montréal Est.

Residents in need of assistance can also call 311.

Garbage collection and mail delivery in Pointe-Gatineau have been cancelled.

The city has set up special garbage collection bins in affected area, and Canada Post is asking residents to pick up their mail at their local post office.

Volunteering: Ottawa

The City of Ottawa has extended volunteer hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Volunteers can meet at the following locations:

Royal Canadian Legion at 377 Albirch Road.

Cumberland Heritage Village Museum at 2940 Old Montreal Rd. A shuttle will transport volunteers to the site and back.

Ron Kolbus Centre at 102 Greenview Dr. in the upper parking lot.

Volunteers are asked not to bring their own equipment, except for the following:

Weather-appropriate clothing that may get dirty, wet or damaged.

Work gloves if you have them, otherwise they can be provided.

Close-toed footwear (ideally steel-toed boots).

Water and snacks. Lunch will be provided.

Sunscreen.

Other information for volunteers:

When you arrive, present yourself to the volunteer registration centre.

First time volunteers will need to complete a registration form.

Volunteers must be at least 12 years old. Volunteers under 18 must be supervised by an adult or legal guardian.

Sandbags: Ottawa

There are also 23 locations around Ottawa where residents can pick up sandbags.

Core

29 Hurdman Rd.

1683 Woodward Dr.

Jamieson Street at the Ottawa River.

Rowatt Street at the Ottawa River.

Belltown Dome, 2915 Haughton Ave.

2888 Grandeur Ave.

East

2264 Colonial Rd. in Navan.

911 Industrial Ave.

West

2941 March Rd.

4127 John Shaw Rd.

2121 Huntley Rd.

1655 Maple Grove Rd.

262 Len Purcell Dr.

Beach at Moorhead Drive.

Greenland Road at Armitage Avenue.

320 Mississippi Dr.

274 Morris Island Dr.

Grandview in the Park (Barry Mullen Park).

Richmond Memorial Community Centre, 6095 Perth St.

MacLarens Landing at the boat launch.

South

2145 Roger Stevens Dr.

4244 Rideau Valley Dr.

1159 Moodie Dr. on Dibblee Road, across from 101 Dibblee Rd.

Sandbags: Gatineau

Aylmer sector

Aréna Frank-Robinson (former parc Louis-Roy site).

Parc du Tourbillon.

Parc des Cèdres (entrance on rue Arthur-Croteau).

Parc Kenneth-Lloyd.

Gatineau sector

Corner of Cartier and des Rapides.

Corner of Saint-Louis and Moreau.

Corner of Saint-André and Saint-Paul.

Parc du Lucerne.

Parc du Racicot (former Campeau/Hurtubise site).

Rue Bruyère (former 3 rue Saint-Antoine).

Masson-Angers sector