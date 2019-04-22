Nearly 50 homes evacuated in Gatineau

Nearly 100 people have registered with Gatineau's disaster assistance centre as city crews try to contain floodwaters.

Around 50 homes were evacuated and 81 adults and 17 children were registered with the city as of Monday morning, the city said.

Ce 22 avril, le niveau des rivières est toujours en hausse. 98 personnes sont inscrites au centre d’aide aux sinistrés. Les sinistrés qui évacuent leur résidence doivent s’enregistrer auprès de la Ville en téléphonant au 311. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gatineau?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gatineau</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MSGU?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MSGU</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CruePrintani%C3%A8re?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CruePrintanière</a> <a href="https://t.co/6KODAgYanc">pic.twitter.com/6KODAgYanc</a> —@ville_gatineau

Residents who have to flee their homes are asked to register at the city's disaster assistance centre at the Jean René Monette building or call 311.

River levels peaked Sunday and remained stable overnight, but river regulators said the levels are expected to remain high for at least a few days.

Street closures

Numerous streets remain closed or open to local traffic only because of flooding.

Roads closed:

Rue Saint-Louis entre les rues Blais et Moreau.

Rue René entre les rues Oscar et Saint-Louis.

Local traffic only: