Nearly 50 homes evacuated in Gatineau
98 people registered with Gatineau's disaster assistance centre
Nearly 100 people have registered with Gatineau's disaster assistance centre as city crews try to contain floodwaters.
Around 50 homes were evacuated and 81 adults and 17 children were registered with the city as of Monday morning, the city said.
Ce 22 avril, le niveau des rivières est toujours en hausse. 98 personnes sont inscrites au centre d’aide aux sinistrés. Les sinistrés qui évacuent leur résidence doivent s’enregistrer auprès de la Ville en téléphonant au 311. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gatineau?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gatineau</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MSGU?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MSGU</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CruePrintani%C3%A8re?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CruePrintanière</a> <a href="https://t.co/6KODAgYanc">pic.twitter.com/6KODAgYanc</a>—@ville_gatineau
Residents who have to flee their homes are asked to register at the city's disaster assistance centre at the Jean René Monette building or call 311.
Nearly 1,000 Gatineau properties at risk of flooding, mayor says
River levels peaked Sunday and remained stable overnight, but river regulators said the levels are expected to remain high for at least a few days.
Street closures
Numerous streets remain closed or open to local traffic only because of flooding.
Roads closed:
- Rue Saint-Louis entre les rues Blais et Moreau.
- Rue René entre les rues Oscar et Saint-Louis.
Local traffic only:
- Rue Oscar.
- Rue Saint-Louis between Highway 50 and Rue Blais.
- Rue Blais between the cul-de-sac and Rue Saint-Louis.
- Rue Adélard.
- Rue René between the cul-de-sac and Rue Oscar and between Rue Saint-Louis and Rue Saint-François-Xavier.
- Rue Jacques-Cartier between Rue de la Baie and Rue Saint-Louis.
- Rue Riviera.
- Rue Saint-Patrice, Rue Saint-Paul and Rue Glaude between Rue Saint-Sauveur and Rue Riviera.
- Rue de Versailles between Rue Watt and Boulevard Hurtubise
- Rue Campeau between Rue Notre-Dame and Boulevard Hurtubise
- Boulevard Hurtubise.
- Chemin du Fer-à-Cheval between Chemin du Quai and the cul-de-sac.