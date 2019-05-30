Consular officials too slow to help jailed Canadian women, MP says

An NDP MP is criticizing what she's characterizing as Canada's lacklustre response to the plight of two Canadian women jailed in Somaliland.

Maymona Abdi, 28, and Karima Watts, 24, both originally from Ottawa, were arrested Jan. 19 in the city of Hargeisa. They were accused of drinking alcohol, an illegal act in the self-declared East African state.

The women were each sentenced to two and a half months in prison and 40 lashes. They were finally released April 23.

In a statement, Windsor–Tecumseh NDP MP Cheryl Hardcastle said she was disappointed to learn the women had spent two weeks behind bars before receiving a visit from Canadian consular officials.



Hardcastle, who's vice-chair of the Subcommittee on International Human Rights, said the women were denied medical access and legal counsel, and were "subjected to extreme psychological abuse and torture."

"[The women] also stated that Global Affairs Canada (GAC) provided very little assistance and failed to adequately advocate for either their release or the improvement of their conditions," Hardcastle said.

Meeting with consular officials brief

Reached by CBC, Abdi described her experience as "horrible," and said jail guards sometimes hit her and pressured her to engage in sexual acts.



"They were, like, asking us for sexual favours, saying, 'If you don't do it, we're not going to let you out.'"

Abdi said when she and Watts finally met with Canadian consular officials, the interaction was brief and left her with the impression that their case was not a priority.



"They came to see us for, like, less than an hour," she said. "Despite the fact that we explained to them that we're not getting food, water, basic needs."



Abdi said even when Watts told consular officials she was feeling suicidal, nothing was done to help the women get out.



"She couldn't take the things that were going to happen to her," Abdi said of her friend.

Windsor-Tecumseh NDP MP Cheryl Hardcastle says Global Affairs Canada did not do enough to assist two Canadians imprisoned in Somaliland. (CBC)

Auditor's report

In her statement, Hardcastle pointed to last spring's auditor general's report on Global Affairs Canada, which found the department did not always meet its own standards when it came to contacting or assisting Canadians detained abroad.

According to the report, "the level of consular assistance varied from one case to another," and it took between one and six months for allegations of torture or mistreatment to be formally assessed by officials.



The report also found "the department did not provide sufficient training to consular staff on how to conduct prison visits."

No diplomatic presence

In a statement to CBC, Global Affairs said Canada "does not have a diplomatic presence in Somalia and so consular officers must assess the security situation prior to travelling there."

While many countries regard Somaliland is an autonomous state, Canada does not, and advises Canadians to avoid travelling to the "extremely volatile" region where the threat of domestic terrorism is considered "high."

Currently, consular services are provided through Kenya, where Canada has a High Commission in Nairobi.

Global Affairs said it's currently developing enhanced training of consular staff around allegations of mistreatment and torture.