NCC says post-storm trail clean up could take months

The National Capital Commission (NCC) says clean up of trails and greenspaces could take several weeks or even months as crews deal with tree damage from the storm on May 21.

The NCC says Ottawa's Greenbelt was hit the hardest, with many trails still closed to visitors, but there is also extensive cleanup in Gatineau Park.

"We have situations from easy to very complicated to solve and linked to that we will have some delays," said Patrick Lalibete, director of urban Lands and Greenbelt with the NCC.

In Gatineau Park, most — but not all — of the trails and summer activities are open, whereas staff haven't yet explored all the winter trails for damage.

"The damage in the park was extensive, but not as much as in Ontario," said Catherine Verreault, the NCC's director of Quebec urban lands and Gatineau Park.

Many trees remain down in the Conroy Pit off-leash dog park. It's one of the many NCC areas that are still closed to visitors for storm clean up. (Sarah Kester/CBC)

"On some trails, it's dozens and dozens of trees that have fallen down. So it will take a bit more time [to clean up]," she said.

Running club cancels events

Kate Aldred organizes the trail runs for the Bushtukah Stittsville Trail Running Club and said she's cancelled the runs for the past two weekends because it's currently too dangerous to be out on the trails.

"We decided it's best just to cancel it until we have the go-ahead from the NCC," she said.

Aldred said she's heard from other runners that trails are being cleaned up and getting in better condition so she's hoping to be able to mount a run this coming weekend, but acknowledges that might be too optimistic.

Dog walkers flock to Conroy Pit

Despite the parking lot remaining closed, cars parked along Conroy Road to access the off-leash dog park at Conroy Pit.

Jennifer Hauteclocque brought her active border collie, Appa, to the park for the first time since the storm after seeing the cars.

Despite the trail clean up, dog walkers still took their pups off leash in the Conroy Pit off-leash park. The main walkway was clear but many trails still remain blocked by downed trees. (Sarah Kester/CBC)

Hauteclocque said before the storm she would come every day to the park and it's been rough at home containing Appa's energy.

"My dog can't really handle not having off-leash walks so this is sort of my only option," she said.

She said the main path was cleared of trees, but the further into the park they went the more fallen trees and debris they found.

"We went a bit on the off paths and you kind of have to climb trees and do parkour to get through," she said.

Hauteclocque said Appa liked to climb over the fallen trees but "it's still a hazard so it's a bit worrisome. We try to stay on the main path."

The NCC is asking the public to avoid trails that are closed because people could be putting themselves and the cleanup crews at risk.

"They probably don't realize all the dangers they are exposed to so we ask them to avoid these trails and to stay safe, to be patient," he said.

The NCC is asking people to remain vigilant and check its website for updates on what sites are open.