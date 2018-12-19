NCC pulls plug on RendezVous LeBreton deal

The National Capital Commission is breaking its deal with RendezVous LeBreton Group, it announced in a statement sent out late Wednesday afternoon.

The "termination" takes effect within 30 days.

This final nail in the coffin of a tortuous process to redevelop LeBreton Flats comes after the two partners in RendezVous LeBreton, Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk and his company, and Trinity Development chair John Ruddy and his company, sued each other for hundreds of millions of dollars.

Originally, the NCC had decided to make a decision on whether or not to move ahead with the RendezVous bid at a board meeting in late January.

