Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Stay off the Rideau Canal, warns NCC

The National Capital Commission is advising the public to stay off the frozen Rideau Canal, warning its icy surface remains dangerously thin.

National Capital Commission warns ice remains too thin to be traversed safely

CBC News ·
The National Capital Commission says those anxious to skate on the Rideau Canal, seen here on Jan. 2, need to be patient a little longer. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC News)

The National Capital Commission is advising the public to stay off the frozen Rideau Canal, warning its icy surface remains dangerously thin.

The water level beneath the surface can vary, from one metre to more than four-metres deep, between downtown Ottawa and Dows Lake.

According to the commission, the presence of work crews on the ice shouldn't be misconstrued as a sign that the canal can be walked on.

The skateway typically opens in early January, but only when the ice's thickness is measured at 30 centimetres.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now