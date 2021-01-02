Stay off the Rideau Canal, warns NCC

The National Capital Commission is advising the public to stay off the frozen Rideau Canal, warning its icy surface remains dangerously thin.

The water level beneath the surface can vary, from one metre to more than four-metres deep, between downtown Ottawa and Dows Lake.

According to the commission, the presence of work crews on the ice shouldn't be misconstrued as a sign that the canal can be walked on.

The skateway typically opens in early January, but only when the ice's thickness is measured at 30 centimetres.