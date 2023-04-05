NCC has spent nearly $1M trying to open skateway this winter

The National Capital Commission (NCC) has already spent nearly $1 million on the Rideau Canal Skateway even though warm weather kept it from opening this winter, according to documents obtained through an access to information request.

The expense report documents show the NCC paid $950,612.10 in invoices between Nov. 1, 2022 and Feb. 24, 2023, the day officials announced the canal would not open for skating for the first time in its 52-year history.

Ottawa experienced one of the warmest winters in decades, which combined with heavy snowfall led to conditions that were poorly suited to the formation of thick, smooth ice.

The NCC remained publicly optimistic they would be able to open a stretch for skating, and crews were frequently out on the national historic site, doing what they could to salvage the season.

But in late February, the NCC pulled the plug, the first time that's happened since its workers first began clearing the canal with brooms and shovels back in 1971.

This graph shows the various lengths of Rideau Canal Skateway seasons since the NCC started maintaining it in 1971. (National Capital Commission)

$640K for skateway prep

According to the expense report, the NCC paid more than $640,000 to Capital Property Guardians, an Ottawa-based company that designs specialty rinks and boasts of 15 years' worth of experience prepping the Rideau Canal for skating.

Roughly another $150,000 went to Chamberland Building Movers, a Plantagenet, Ont., company that shared photos on social media this winter of crews hauling the skateway's chalets.

Other smaller expenses related to:

The removal of old decals and the installation of new ones.

The installation of locking collars on the skateway.

Companies that provide electrical, concrete, snow removal and first aid services.

Advertising and merchandising labels.

CBC also asked for any expenses relating to salaries, but was told that couldn't be provided as workers aren't exclusively assigned to the Rideau Canal Skateway.

CBC was also told that some work carried out during the requested period was not included as the invoices had not been paid as of Feb. 24.

Skaters brave the cold on the opening day of the Rideau Canal Skateway in January 2022. Not only did the skateway open that winter, its entire length was available. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Costs not finalized

In a statement, the NCC said that costs for the 2022-23 skateway operations aren't finalized and it was too soon to give an exact number as to the final tally.

Annual skateway maintenance costs average roughly $1 million each year, the NCC said.

CBC requested information directly from the NCC about the number of employees who worked on the canal and their salaries, but the commission did not answer and didn't agree to an interview.

Until this past winter, the shortest skating season on the canal was in 2016, when the skateway was open for just 18 days.

The NCC has already been experimenting with new ice-making methods and has bolstered its climate change strategy as the city's winters grow warmer and wetter.

Read the expense report here