Rideau Canal will open amid state of emergency, NCC announces

The Rideau Canal will still open as planned, the National Capital Commission (NCC) announced after the province introduced new public health restrictions this week.

Ontario's stay-at-home order announced Tuesday means people need to limit non-essential trips outside their homes starting Thursday.

In a news release Wednesday, the commission said all of its outdoor amenities — which include the canal and winter trails — will be available for locals to use for exercising only.

The commission asks, however, that people use those amenities close to their homes.

The food and beverage concession stands on the Rideau Canal Skateway and fire pits won't open, it said. NCC will add sanitizing stands and where space allows, it will create staircases that go both directions.

It's asking everyone to wear masks while skating on the canal.

"We are also counting on the co-operation of users to comply with the newly issued provincial measures," reads the statement.

Part of Queen Elizabeth Driveway closed to traffic

The NCC says it will close a section Queen Elizabeth Driveway to traffic and open it up for locals to use from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., all week. When and where this will happen will be announced later, it said.

The NCC says due to public health restrictions, NCC Bistro at Remic Rapids Park won't open during the state of emergency.

The 7.8-kilometre Rideau Canal Skateway is free and accessible 24/7 typically from January to March. The skateway is currently closed and the NCC is asking people to stay off thin ice until it's deemed safe and it officially opens.