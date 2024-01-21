NCC recommends 'walking over skating' with Rideau Canal Skateway set to reopen

Several weeks after warm weather forced it to close, the Rideau Canal Skateway should be reopening Sunday just in time for the final days of Winterlude.

A stretch of the canal between Bank Street and the Pretoria Bridge is slated to open at noon, the National Capital Commission (NCC) said in a Saturday evening post on social media.

But there's a catch. In a update on Sunday morning, the NCC said that an overnight snowfall blocked crews from flooding the skateway.

Because of that, while the ice is "thick enough to make it safe to be on the Skateway" when it opens at noon, the NCC said the ice is in "very poor condition" and recommends "walking over skating."

"Our crews will be hard at work again tonight to improve conditions," the NCC added.

Briefly open in January

Skaters were briefly able to glide along the world heritage site last month, when a short stretch between Bank Street and Pretoria Avenue opened on Jan. 21.

It was the first time the canal had sufficient ice since 2022, as mild weather forced the cancellation of last winter's skating season for the first time in the skateway's five-decade-plus history.

However, the skateway was only open for a few days in January before the weather required the NCC to shut it down.

Ice on the canal needs to be at least 30 centimetres thick before the skateway can safely open, even thicker if the quality is poor.