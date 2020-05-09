NCC says 'feel free' to take photos of tulips at Tulip Festival

The National Capital Commission (NCC) says tulip admirers can "feel free" to take photos of the colourful flowers while visiting the Canadian Tulip Festival this weekend.

The NCC put up signs saying no stopping and no photography at the flower beds in Commissioners Park and Major's Hill earlier this week, just in time for the start of the festival.

But the NCC tweeted late Friday that the signs would be removed first thing Saturday.

"Feel free to snap a photo as you walk by, while social distancing," the tweet said.

The signs were installed as a way of discouraging people from gathering around the tulip beds and putting others at risk of COVID-19, the NCC told CBC News in an earlier statement.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson expressed his disagreement with the policy when speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon.

"The whole purpose of going and seeing the tulips is not only to see the beauty in person but also to snap a quick picture," said Watson. ""It seems a little strong not to allow someone with a camera to take a picture."

The Canadian Tulip Festival kicked off on Friday, but all events will be held online this year because of physical distancing measures.