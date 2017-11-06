NCC closing parking lots at Greenbelt trails

The National Capital Commission (NCC) is shutting down parking lots at its trails in Ottawa's Greenbelt, starting 9 p.m. Friday.

"We recognize that this decision will affect residents' enjoyment of the Greenbelt, but we must make every effort to protect employees, contractors and trail users from COVID-19 and ensure compliance with public health directives from all levels of government, particularly the call to avoid all non-essential trips," the NCC said in a news release.

This includes popular trails at Mer Bleue and Pinhey Forest. People who can walk or bike to the trails will still be able to use them.

At the same time, the NCC said it's working to clear its network of multi-use pathways of snow and ice so people can get out and use them. For now, the NCC said it's not planning to close the Sir John. A Macdonald or Sir George-Étienne Cartier parkways to traffic, as some have suggested.

Health officials are discouraging or banning gatherings to stop the spread of the respiratory illness, and are asking people to stay at home as much as possible.

The NCC closed Gatineau Park on Monday, and Ottawa and Gatineau have banned certain uses of city parks.