NCC extending Ottawa road closures until Labour Day

Portions of three National Capital Commission (NCC) roadways in Ottawa will remain closed to vehicles until September.

The NCC closed part of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway along the Rideau Canal and two parkways along the Ottawa River earlier this spring to offer residents more space to walk, run and cycle during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The closures were supposed to end this coming Sunday, but have now been extended through Sept. 7, which is Labour Day.

The closures are:

The Queen Elizabeth Driveway from Laurier to Fifth avenues, daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway's westbound lanes from Booth Street to Carling Avenue, weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway in both directions between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard, weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A man rides his mobility scooter on the Queen Elizabeth Driveway in Ottawa on April 25, 2020. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

The Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be closed on Canada Day, but the other parkways will not.

The extension does not appear to include the parkways in Gatineau Park, which are still expected to reopen to vehicles on Monday.