NCC has plan for LeBreton if RendezVous deal falls through

If negotiations to save the RendezVous LeBreton deal fall through, the National Capital Commission has a plan to "bring a living community back" to the vacant land, outgoing CEO Mark Kristmanson said Thursday during his final board meeting at the NCC's helm.

RendezVous, a partnership between Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk and Trinity Development's John Ruddy, is attempting to repair a deep rift involving reciprocal lawsuits worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

The partners are currently in confidential mediation with former justice Warren Winkler, and they've invited second-place LeBreton bidders Devcore Canderel DLS (DCDLS) to the table.

Views of LeBreton Flats as envisioned by bidders RendezVous LeBreton, top, and Devcore Canderel DLS Group, bottom. The two groups are in negotiations to work out a new plan. (Renderings submitted)

Kristmanson said the NCC is waiting for the outcome of the mediation, which had an original deadline of Jan. 19 before the NCC extended it by more than a month to Feb. 28, and said it's a good sign that both RendezVous partners and DCDLS are talking.

Still, the outgoing CEO warned that "the board is not infinitely patient on this.… I think there is a real sense around the board table that this has to be resolved, because we are ready to move on."

While he wouldn't elaborate on what the next steps for LeBreton might look like, Kristmanson said the board would focus on "bringing the community back to the LeBreton Flats," especially considering that the largely vacant land is flanked by two LRT stations.

Consultation improved under Kristmanson

This was Kristmanson's final board meeting as CEO. During his five-year tenure, he has boosted the NCC's commitment to public consultation, including on small projects such as the redevelopment of 7 Clarence St. Under his tenure the NCC has also done a better job reaching out to Indigenous groups to discuss various projects.

Kristmanson also oversaw the approval of a number of monuments, and is particularly proud of the National Holocaust Memorial near the National War Museum.

And while the NCC did not reach a final deal to redevelop LeBreton under Kristmanson, he nevertheless moved the file dramatically forward and helped to develop a sense of excitement and expectation among residents over the possibilities.

Kristmanson will be succeeded on Feb. 4 by Tobi Nussbaum, currently the city councillor for Rideau-Rockcliffe. Nussbaum is expected to offer his resignation at the end of this week. He'll be tasked with steering the next phase of the LeBreton redevelopment saga, which began four years ago.