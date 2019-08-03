NCC opens 1st pop-up bistro at Confederation Park
It's one of 3 locations expected to open this summer in Ottawa
The National Capital Commission opened the first of its three pop-up bistros planned for Ottawa at Confederation Park Saturday morning.
The bistros are part of a two-year pilot project between the NCC and local restaurants.
The kitchens will be set up inside repurposed shipping containers, and customers will sit outdoors.
The NCC Bistro in Confederation Park is set to open tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. ☕🥐<br><br>See you there ! <a href="https://t.co/p74OGaIbHD">https://t.co/p74OGaIbHD</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/8FYxLBVDWq">pic.twitter.com/8FYxLBVDWq</a>—@NCC_CCN
In addition to the one at Confederation Park at the corner of Elgin Street and Laurier Avenue, another two are planned for Patterson Creek off the Rideau Canal and at the Remic Rapids near Tunney's Pasture.
The patio planned for Patterson Creek came under controversy last month when some Glebe residents voiced concerns about potential noise and traffic issues.
The NCC said it would go ahead with the plan despite the objections and believes it can mitigate any concerns about noise or traffic.
The Confederation Park bistro will offer an all-day menu that includes items like croissant sandwiches and sweet and savoury waffles. It will also offer products from Happy Goat Coffee and Stella Luna Gelato Café.
The bistro will be open at 8 a.m. on weekends and close 9 p.m. It opens at 7:30 a.m. on weekdays, and is expected to operate until October.
