NCC to develop LeBreton Flats in stages

The National Capital Commission is taking a different approach to LeBreton Flats by offering up pieces of the 21-hectare property just west of downtown Ottawa for development.

The NCC is hoping that by developing the land in stages, beginning with a chunk at the eastern end near the site of the new central library and Pimisi transit station, the project will move more quickly.

The commission's new CEO, former city councillor Tobi Nussbaum, said that section is the closest to being shovel-ready.

Nussbaum said the NCC will come up with a more comprehensive vision over the spring and summer, including public consultations in June. He said he hopes to bring the results to the board in November and issue a request for proposals shortly after, opening bidding to both previous applicants and new players.

RendezVous bid failed

The announcement marks the latest attempt to develop the site, which has sat mostly vacant since the 1960s.

It comes less than a week after the NCC officially spiked the previous plan, a partnership between Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk and Trinity Development Group's John Ruddy.

RendezVous Lebreton Group planned to build a new NHL arena and more than 4,000 housing units on the site. However, the partnership faltered under the weight of bitter, reciprocal lawsuits, and weeks of mediation failed to salvage the plan.

NCC board members from across the country held a teleconference Thursday morning to finalize details of the new process.

During the call, Nussbaum said the NCC is still open to a "major event centre" at LeBreton Flats, but it has to be the right fit.

The board, as well as federal ministers Pablo Rodriguez and Catherine McKenna, have also said they want to move quickly on LeBreton Flats.

NCC board chair Marc Seaman began Thursday's call by thanking the public for its patience throughout the tumultuous process.