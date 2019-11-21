LeBreton plan heavy on housing, but sets aside land for 'event centre'
Master plan includes 7 new districts, to be sold and developed one at a time
The National Capital Commission's new master plan for LeBreton Flats includes more than 4,000 homes, offices and shops, a new urban waterfront and a "sizeable park" — and even sets aside land along Albert Street for events — a plan that may not seem as flashy as previous schemes for the downtown land, but could possibly be more doable.
Public consultations in June this year indicated that residents wanted LeBreton to be a place that included affordable housing, public and green spaces, and both community-scale amenities and major attractions.
The NCC appears to have listened to that feedback, unveiling a plan Wednesday that carves the 24-hectare site into seven districts that focus on each of these public demands. The NCC plans to sell the land one piece at a time, and to use the proceeds to develop the public realms of the project over time.
