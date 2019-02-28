NCC promising new LeBreton Flats process quickly

The National Capital Commission will launch a new process to redevelop LeBreton Flats and it is pledging to get the work underway soon.

The commission announced in a news release Thursday afternoon that the board has decided to formally cancel the last process to redevelop the land and start anew.

The NCC had entered into a deal with RendezVous LeBreton Group partners Eugene Melnyk and John Ruddy to redevelop the land.

But Melnyk and Ruddy's partnership fell into disarray, ending with lawsuits and countersuits that a mediator was not able to resolve over the last few months.

New process

After being notified that mediation had failed, the NCC put the final nail in the project and say they are now moving ahead with a new process. The NCC said in their news release they want to ensure the new process is better.

"The Board made clear its desire that the new process incorporate lessons learned from the previous Request for Proposals and that it build upon and update the planning work that has been done," reads the release.

Devcore Canderel DLS Group, who finished second in the original process, had called for the NCC to negotiate with them. The NCC rejected that outreach and said they could not proceed with the company.

An aerial view of LeBreton Flats from December 2018. (Google Earth)

The NCC promised to move quickly on the redevelopment.

"This will be a timely, inclusive and creative process that reflects the site's importance as both a capital and city-building opportunity."

Details on the new process to redevelop the land will be released on March 7, after another NCC board meeting.