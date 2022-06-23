Ottawa Senators get another chance at a LeBreton Flats arena
Memo of understanding signed to work on an Albert Street development
The National Capital Commission (NCC) has once again inked an agreement with the Ottawa Senators that would bring a new NHL arena to LeBreton Flats near downtown Ottawa, years after the collapse of its plan to do the same.
It announced a memo of understanding with the Senators-led Capital Sports Development Inc. to work toward a mixed-use development on Albert Street between Preston Street and City Centre Avenue.
Work remains to be done on the plans by the chosen group. The NCC said it has a goal of autumn 2023 to reach a long-term lease. The City of Ottawa will have to approve the plans as well.
A previous arena plan fell apart in 2018.
How we got here
In April, amid rampant speculation that an arena could be on the way, the NCC said only that "multiple pitches" for "major attractions" had been submitted after its request for proposals in 2021.
"We have a lot of interest in getting this right.... Expectations, I think, on the NCC are high for these sites, so we want to be sure to take the time to get it right," NCC CEO Tobi Nussbaum told reporters at the time.
Thursday's announcement came after the NCC finalized its evaluation and due diligence process, and entered 60 days of negotiations with potential proponents.
Residents weren't given a chance to weigh in ahead of the NCC's selection of a preferred proponent, but Nussbaum noted in April that residents had already discussed what they want to see at LeBreton during public consultations for the LeBreton Flats Master Concept Plan in 2019.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?