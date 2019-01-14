NCC board extends RendezVous LeBreton deal to Feb. 28

The National Capital Commission is going to give the feuding factions in the plan to redevelop LeBreton Flats more time to work out their differences.

Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk and John Ruddy have been locked in a legal battle since November, when Melnyk's Capital Sports Management Inc. sued Ruddy's Trinity Development Group and project manager Graham Bird for $700 million.

Ruddy filed a billion-dollar counterclaim, alleging Melnyk was trying to avoid paying for the arena that was to be a major part of the project.

The NCC's board voted to terminate its deal with the partners in December, giving a 30-day notice that it planned to end the arrangement.

In January, the partners announced they were pursuing mediation with former Ontario chief justice Warren Winkler, who was asked to oversee the talks between Bird, Melnyk and Ruddy. The goal was to find a way to salvage the $4-billion development.

Winkler asked the NCC to consider an extension to Feb. 28 and the board agreed to that on Monday.



