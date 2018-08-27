NCC considers film hub in the Greenbelt

The National Capital Commission is launching consultations on a proposal to develop a $40-million soundstage campus and creative hub on the site of the former Greenbelt Research Farm.

The NCC is considering a proposal submitted by the Ottawa Film Office and TriBro Studios to build the project on the land at 1740 Woodroffe Avenue, across from the Nepean Sportsplex.

The proposed 9.86-hectare project would create more than 500 new cultural sector jobs in TV, film and animation, city officials said in a press release Monday.

"We are excited to see this sector continue to develop in Ottawa," the city said. "We are proud to support this initiative that will help us grow and diversify our local economy."

The Greenbelt Research Farm was built by Agriculture Canada in the 1960s and acquired by the NCC in 2000, the city said. Since then, many of the buildings have remained vacant.

The NCC is asking members of the public to provide feedback on Sept. 5, at 5 p.m. at the location of the proposed project.