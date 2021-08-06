NCC closes 2 beaches at Lac Philippe over blue-green algae

The National Capital Commission (NCC) has closed two public beaches at Lac Philippe in Gatineau Park after cyanobacteria was found in the water.

The NCC said the bacteria was found near Parent and Breton beaches Thursday.

Cyanobacteria — also known as blue-green algae — are microorganisms that grow in warm, slow-moving water, sometimes blooming and forming "pond scum" on the surface of the water.

Some are toxic and can cause skin and eye irritation for people swimming or boating nearby where the water can splash them.

Drinking water contaminated with blue-green algae can cause more serious symptoms such as fever, vomiting, diarrhea, headaches or muscle aches.

"Our lifeguards are trained to recognize a cyanobacteria bloom and are thus ensuring continued monitoring throughout the swimming season," the NCC wrote in a statement Thursday afternoon.

The two beaches, along with the Lac Philippe boat rental kiosk and boat launch are closed until the NCC determines it is safe for people to go in the water again.

Other beaches in the park are still open, including Smith Beach at Lac Philippe, Blanchet and O'Brien beaches at Lac Meech, Lac La Pêche beach and Lac Leamy Park beach.