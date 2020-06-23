NCC to install bollards along Champlain Bridge after fatal crash

The National Capital Commission (NCC) says it plans to install "flexible bollards" to separate the Champlain Bridge pathway from the road after a fatal crash.

A pedestrian was killed and a cyclist seriously injured after a car left the road and drove into a cycling and pedestrian path on the bridge on June 10.

The collision was one of two involving cyclists in a three-day period earlier this month.

The other happened on Elgin Street when a 20-year-old female cyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a truck near Ottawa police headquarters.

The NCC plans to install the bollards along the bridge in July.

They will be the same style as those along Boulevard de Lucerne on the Gatineau, Que., side of the bridge, the NCC said in a statement to CBC.

The posts will now be extended along the entire length of the bridge, between the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway and Boulevard de Lucerne, it said.

⚠️🚴 As we work to continually improve the safety of our infrastructure for all users, we’ll be adding bollards (flexi-posts) along the Champlain Bridge’s bike lanes in July. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bikeott?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bikeott</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/velogatineau?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#velogatineau</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/otttraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#otttraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/Bf8iEln5eM">pic.twitter.com/Bf8iEln5eM</a> —@NCC_CCN

The announcement garnered some attention on social media, with some saying the posts were a good first step but wondered if the NCC would come up with a more permanent solution.

Good step! But concrete barriers would be *ideal* if I'm daring to bike across there with my kids. —@DenVan

Good interim measure to what I hope will become protective barriers like the Portage bridge. —@ladybugspicnic

The NCC said it is still in discussions with the supplier about the cost of the bollards.