NCC to install bollards along Champlain Bridge after fatal crash

Less than two weeks after a fatal crash on the bridge, the National Capital Commission says posts will be installed in July separating the pathway from the road.

A small bunch of flowers is seen on June 16, 2020 where a cyclist and pedestrian were hit six days earlier by a car near the Champlain Bridge. The pedestrian died. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

The National Capital Commission (NCC) says it plans to install "flexible bollards" to separate the Champlain Bridge pathway from the road after a fatal crash.

A pedestrian was killed and a cyclist seriously injured after a car left the road and drove into a cycling and pedestrian path on the bridge on June 10.

The collision was one of two involving cyclists in a three-day period earlier this month.

The other happened on Elgin Street when a 20-year-old female cyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a truck near Ottawa police headquarters. 

The NCC plans to install the bollards along the bridge in July.

They will be the same style as those along Boulevard de Lucerne on the Gatineau, Que., side of the bridge, the NCC said in a statement to CBC. 

The posts will now be extended along the entire length of the bridge, between the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway and Boulevard de Lucerne, it said.

The announcement garnered some attention on social media, with some saying the posts were a good first step but wondered if the NCC would come up with a more permanent solution.

The NCC said it is still in discussions with the supplier about the cost of the bollards.

